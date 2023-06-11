Lamet allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

This was Lamet's first start against the Padres, though he previously faced them in relief appearances twice early in the season. He held his own Sunday, and the Rockies ultimately won 5-4 with a walk-off home run by Nolan Jones after a rain delay. Lamet has now allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 11 innings across three starts. He's at a 10.38 ERA, 2.31 WHIP and 26:17 K:BB through 21.2 innings, but Sunday's outing appeared to be a step in the right direction. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start on the road in Atlanta.