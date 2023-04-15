Montero (thumb) could return to action Saturday against the Mariners, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
He is missing a third straight game with a sore thumb but has been doing full pregame on-field activities, so a return is imminent. Alan Trejo is starting at third base Friday.
