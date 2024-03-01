Montero started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Montero has shown intriguing power throughout his minor-league career and has flashed potential across 492 big-league plate appearances. He's gotten off to a strong start this spring, ripping two home runs across 13 plate appearances while striking out only twice. Montero likely has an advantage in the competition for a bench spot on the roster because he is out of minor-league options, though he could also push for at-bats at either first base or designated hitter if he continues to show well this spring.