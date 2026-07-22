Rockies' Gabriel Hughes: Solid again in loss

Hughes (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing a run on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

Hughes held the Nats scoreless through four innings Wednesday, though a James Wood sacrifice fly in the fifth proved enough to stick the right-hander with the loss in the Rockies' eventual 8-0 defeat. Since joining the Rockies early this month, the 24-year-old Hughes has given up just six runs on 16 hits and six walks while striking out 19 across 19.1 innings. Hughes, who was drafted 10th overall in 2022, certainly appears to have done enough to garner an extended look in Colorado's rotation. He's tentatively lined up to face the Padres on the road in his next outing.