Hampson (hand) will play in a pair of rehab games this weekend for Triple-A Albuquerque and expects to be back with the Rockies on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hampson missed his chance to return from the injured list after the minimum 10 days, but he isn't set to miss much more time. He didn't do much prior to suffering a bruised hand, going 1-for-9 with a steal in three games.