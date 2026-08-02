Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Drills homer in win

McCarthy went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

McCarthy's blast was his first since the All-Star break. He had a .599 OPS over his first 13 games after the break, though he logged six RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases during the power drought. McCarthy is hitting .289 with an .821 OPS, 11 homers, 62 RBI, 49 runs scored, 17 steals, 22 doubles and seven triples over 97 contests this season while making himself comfortable in the leadoff spot for a large portion of the campaign.