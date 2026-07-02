Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Homers, drives in four

McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two additional RBI and three total runs scored in Thursday's 14-4 win over the Marlins.

McCarthy put the Rockies ahead for good in the fourth inning with his two-run, 429-foot blast off John King. The homer is McCarthy's seventh this season, one shy of his career high, and his first of the year off a left-handed pitcher. Overall, the outfielder is slashing an impressive .294/.332/.479 with 31 runs scored, 37 RBI and 13 stolen bases across 259 plate appearances this season.