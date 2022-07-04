site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Called up by Colorado
RotoWire Staff
Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Lawrence spent the last three weeks in the minors, but the Rockies are giving him another shot to show what he can do at the top level. Expect him to work in middle relief with the big club.
