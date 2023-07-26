Freeland (shoulder) will return to the Rockies' rotation Friday against the Athletics, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland passed the final test in his recovery with a successful simulated game Tuesday, which included fielding practice. He dislocated his right (non-throwing) shoulder while attempting to field a bunt July 9 against the Giants. Riley Pint has already been optioned out to Triple-A Albuquerque to free up a 26-man roster spot for Freeland's activation from the injured list Friday.