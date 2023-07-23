Freeland (shoulder) is slated to throw a simulated game Tuesday and could be activated from the 15-day injured list to make a start next weekend versus the Athletics at Coors Field, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Assuming the sim game goes as expected, the Rockies would likely be eyeing next Sunday for Freeland's return to the rotation, which would allow him to stick to a normal four-day rest schedule. Freeland suffered a right shoulder subluxation in his final start before the All-Star break July 9 but was able to throw a 40-pitch bullpen session a week and a half later. He threw another side session Saturday and now appears ready to test himself against hitters.