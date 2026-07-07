Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Drilled by Dodgers

Freeland allowed six runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out two batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Monday.

Freeland kept Los Angeles out of the scoring column for two frames until Shohei Ohtani tagged him for a two-run homer in the third. That began a rough stretch for the left-handed hurler, who gave up four more runs on five hits in the fourth. Freeland departed after five innings in line for the loss, but a late Colorado rally took him off the hook. Nonetheless, it was the third time across Freeland's past five starts that he's surrendered six runs, and he's posted an ugly 6.83 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP despite a sterling 25:2 K:BB over that span.