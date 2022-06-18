Freeland (3-5) picked up a seven-inning win against the Padres on Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out none and walking one.

Freeland did not pitch his best, but picked up a win anyway, thanks to his offense scoring 10 runs. Although he did not strike out any batters and allowed eight hits, the lefty was able to limit the damage to four runs. Freeland showed efficiency, throwing 56 of 82 pitches for strikes across seven frames. He will have to do better in his next outing to ensure a win, since he likely will not get another 10 runs of support.