Freeland will start on Opening Day for the Rockies.
He'll take the ball on March 28 on the road against the Diamondbacks. Freeland has had a strong showing this spring, displaying increased velocity and posting a 3.21 ERA and 14:1 K:BB over 14 innings. He's not an advisable fantasy start at home but could be considered as a streaming option on the road.
