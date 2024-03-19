Watch Now:

Freeland will start on Opening Day for the Rockies.

He'll take the ball on March 28 on the road against the Diamondbacks. Freeland has had a strong showing this spring, displaying increased velocity and posting a 3.21 ERA and 14:1 K:BB over 14 innings. He's not an advisable fantasy start at home but could be considered as a streaming option on the road.

