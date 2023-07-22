Freeland (shoulder) is throwing another bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Freeland threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and will continue to ramp up activity. Assuming there are no setbacks, he's hoping to return to the team's rotation next weekend in a series against the Athletics.
