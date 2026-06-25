Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Thrashed in no-decision

Freeland took a no-decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing six runs on 11 hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Freeland was hit hard Wednesday, giving up a staggering eight extra-base hits (two home runs). The 33-year-old southpaw has been knocked around for double-digit hits three times already this year, and he's now surrendered at least six runs on six occasions as well. Freeland has a disastrous 7.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB across 72 innings, making him a mostly unappealing fantasy option for his next scheduled start at home versus the Marlins.