Freeland (shoulder) completed another bullpen session Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Freeland hit the injured list with a dislocated shoulder in early July, but he's already nearing his return. He could be back by next weekend, assuming he checks out fine following his bullpen work.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Targeting late July return•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Completes bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Lands on injured list•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Suffers dislocated right shoulder•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Suffers right shoulder injury•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes another loss•