Freeland (shoulder) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland tossed around 25 pitches from the mound and also did a bit of fielding work as he prepares for a possible return to the Rockies' rotation this weekend against the Athletics. The left-hander has been sidelined since before the All-Star break due to a dislocated right (non-throwing) shoulder.