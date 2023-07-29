Freeland (4-11) allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits over four innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Oakland.

Making his first start since July 9 after a stint on the injured list, Freeland stumbled out of the gate; all five runs that scored against him came during the first three innings. While only three runs were earned, Freeland's ERA still rose to 4.79 through 107 innings. He threw 70 pitches Friday and should be fine for a full workload in his next outing, which is currently projected to be at home against San Diego.