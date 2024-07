Jones is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Jones will retreat to the bench for the series opener in Cincinnati while southpaw Andrew Abbott takes the hill for the Reds. Hunter Goodman will get the start in left field in place of Jones, who is getting on base at a .355 clip but has provided few counting statistics (two home runs, one stolen base, seven RBI, six runs) in his 21 games since he returned from the injured list in mid-June.