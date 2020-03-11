Rockies' Peter Lambert: Awaiting test results
Lambert underwent tests on his tight right forearm Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Lambert left Tuesday's game against the Reds due to the injury. His expected return date should become clearer once the results of the tests are known.
