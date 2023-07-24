Lambert is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals in Washington.

The Rockies have been short on reliable starting pitching nearly all season, so it comes as little surprise that Lambert will get another turn through the rotation after he dazzled in his return from Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend. Prior to being recalled Friday, Lambert had worked in a multi-inning relief role with Colorado earlier in the season, but he looks like he'll get a chance to make regular starts with the big club now that he's had a chance to get fully stretched out in the minors. While facing off against Miami last weekend, Lambert held the Marlins scoreless over five innings while striking out three and allowing just four baserunners. The matchup with a Washington offense that has been a bottom-third unit in terms of wRC+ (95, 22nd in the majors) is a favorable one on paper for Lambert, though Nationals Park has historically skewed hitter-friendly.