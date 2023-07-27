Lambert did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk over six innings against Washington. He struck out two.

Lambert more than held his own Wednesday, limiting the Nationals to just one unearned run on the afternoon while notching his first quality start of the season. The right-hander produced three 1-2-3 innings and needed only 78 pitches to get through six frames. He has not allowed an earned run over his last 14 innings of work (spanning three starts) and lowered his season ERA to 4.76 with Wednesday's performance.