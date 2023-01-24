Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said Friday that Rolison (shoulder) is expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 25-year-old Rolison didn't pitch in 2022 after ultimately undergoing season-ending left shoulder surgery in mid-June, but he appears to be progressing as anticipated in his rehab and recovery program and looks set to head into spring training with few restrictions, if any. Rolison should get the chance to battle for a back-end spot in the Colorado rotation this spring, but his lack of prior MLB experience in addition to the fact that he's coming off an injury means he's more likely to begin the campaign as a starter at Triple-A Albuquerque.