Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Returns to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Rolison to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
Rolison pitched a scoreless frame in Saturday's 10-7 win over Arizona but will still end up losing his spot on the 26-man active roster. The left-hander has a 7.41 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB over 37.2 innings with Colorado this season.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Called up by big club•
-
Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Demoted after rough appearance•
-
Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Working as opener Friday•
-
Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Strong start to big-league career•
-
Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Receives call-up•
-
Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Looks healthy for spring•