The Rockies optioned Rolison to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Rolison pitched a scoreless frame in Saturday's 10-7 win over Arizona but will still end up losing his spot on the 26-man active roster. The left-hander has a 7.41 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB over 37.2 innings with Colorado this season.