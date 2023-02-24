Rolison (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.
It's an important milestone for Rolison, who had left shoulder surgery last June. The former first-round pick is expected to be game-ready around late May or early June, but it will probably be after the All-Star break before he might be considered for his first big-league promotion.
