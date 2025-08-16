Gordon (3-5) notched the win Friday against Arizona, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out two.

Gordon entered the day having been dismantled for 23 earned runs over his prior three starts, so Friday's display was a step in the right direction. The right-hander attacked the zone for 54 strikes among his 78 pitches, although he's still reached the 90-pitch marker just once out of eight outings on the year. Gordon has a hideous 7.98 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 38.1 frames, and he should likely be avoided at home next week against the division-rival Dodgers in most situations from a fantasy perspective.