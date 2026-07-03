Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Drawing another start

Gordon is slated to start Sunday's game against the Giants at Coors Field, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

After being touched up for five runs on nine hits in five innings in his return from the injured list Tuesday against the Marlins, Gordon now maintains a 6.69 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 40.1 innings across 10 appearances (three starts) with the Rockies. Despite coming off another rough outing, the right-hander will be awarded a second turn through the rotation, but his grip on a starting role is likely tenuous. The Rockies called up one of their top pitching prospects in Gabriel Hughes from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, and while he's slated to work out of the bullpen initially, he could get a look as the club's No. 5 starter down the road if Gordon is unable to hold down the job.