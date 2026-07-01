Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Lit up in return

Gordon (0-2) took the loss against Miami on Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Gordon was able to return to action and throw 74 pitches after missing nearly a month due to a hip impingement. However, the right-hander found the sledding very tough, as he was tagged for four extra-base hits, the most damaging of which was a three-run homer by Javier Sanoja. The rough outing pushed Gordon's season ERA up to an ugly 6.69 to go along with a 1.59 WHIP over 89.1 innings. He's clearly struggled to get batters out, but the Rockies don't have many other rotation options, especially with Tomoyuki Sugano currently dealing with a finger injury.