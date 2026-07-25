Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Opens second half in bullpen

Gordon struck out two batters and allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk across 5.2 innings of relief in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Reds.

After coming off the injured list June 30, Gordon made each of his three appearances as a starter prior to the All-Star break, logging a 6.60 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 15 innings across those outings. However, with Tomoyuki Sugano getting cleared to return from the IL to begin the second half, Gordon has since shifted back to the bullpen. He ended up mopping up Sunday behind started Ryan Feltner, who took the loss after being rocked for eight earned runs across 2.1 innings.