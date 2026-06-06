Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Placed on IL

The Rockies placed Gordon on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with a right hip impingement.

Gordon gave up four earned runs in just three innings during his last start Sunday, and he'll now have to wait until at least mid-June for his next chance to redeem himself. It's unclear who will fill Gordon's place in the rotation, which is scheduled to come up Saturday, but the Rockies will recall Zach Agnos from Triple-A Albuquerque to provide additional bullpen depth during Friday's game against the Brewers.