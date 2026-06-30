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Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Returns from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies reinstated Gordon (hip) from the injured list ahead of his start Tuesday against the Marlins.

Gordon has been on the shelf since June 5 due to a hip impingement, but he'll now return to the Rockies' rotation after throwing four shutout innings during his lone rehab outing at Triple-A Albuquerque last Wednesday. He threw just 38 pitches during his minor-league appearance, so he could be subjected to a workload restriction during his first start back in the majors. Sean Sullivan was optioned to Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

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