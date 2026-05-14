Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Summoned from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies recalled Gordon from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gordon had been optioned Tuesday to make room for Jimmy Herget's (shoulder) return from the bereavement list, but he's now back as Herget goes on the injured list. Though he boasts a 20:4 K:BB over 17 innings, Gordon holds a 6.35 ERA in large part due to serving up five long balls. He'll be available in long relief.
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