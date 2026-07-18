Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Quality start in return from IL

Sugano (9-4) earned the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three across 6.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Sugano was activated from the 15-day IL ahead of Saturday's start after recovering from back spams that flared up in early July. There was less pressure on his shoulders after the Rockies' offense lit up Rhett Lowder for eight runs, but Sugano did his part by limiting the Reds to just three runs through six-plus innings, with two of those runs coming on solo homers from Jose Trevino. It was the fifth quality start of the season for Sugano, and he's now one win shy from matching his total in 2025 as a member of the Orioles. He'll take a 4.76 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 90.2 innings into his next start, tentatively lined up for next weekend on the road against the Brewers.