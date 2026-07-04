Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Scratched from Saturday's start

Sugano will no longer start against the Giants on Saturday due to back spasms.

Sugano was initially given the green light to start Saturday after developing a finger injury in his last outing against the Twins on June 26, when he allowed seven runs on eight hits (two home runs) and one walk while striking out two across five innings. However, he's now dealing with back spasms that will sideline him for Saturday's contest, and it's unclear whether he'll make another turn in the rotation before the All-Star break. In Sugano's absence, the Rockies are expected to recall southpaw Sean Sullivan from Triple-A Albuquerque, who will fill in as Colorado's starter Saturday.