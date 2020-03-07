Rockies' Ubaldo Jimenez: Open to minors assignment
Jimenez is expected to be open to beginning the season in the minors, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Jimenez is 36 years old and has been out of affiliated baseball since the end of the 2017 season, so it's hardly surprising to see him scuffling in his comeback bid. He's allowed nine runs (five earned) while striking out just 2 batters in 5.1 innings so far this spring. He doesn't look like one of Colorado's five best starters at the moment, but he could prove he's still a viable option after working his way back into game shape at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Rockies' Ubaldo Jimenez: Invited to Rockies' camp•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Moves to bullpen for rest of season•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Hammered for six runs in Friday defeat•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Strikes out 10 in win over Yankees•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Allows three runs in loss to Blue Jays•
-
Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: Lasts just 2.2 innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.