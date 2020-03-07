Rockies' Ubaldo Jimenez: Open to minors assignment

Jimenez is expected to be open to beginning the season in the minors, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Jimenez is 36 years old and has been out of affiliated baseball since the end of the 2017 season, so it's hardly surprising to see him scuffling in his comeback bid. He's allowed nine runs (five earned) while striking out just 2 batters in 5.1 innings so far this spring. He doesn't look like one of Colorado's five best starters at the moment, but he could prove he's still a viable option after working his way back into game shape at the Triple-A level.