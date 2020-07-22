Jimenez was released by the Rockies on Tuesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
The 36-year-old was somewhat of a surprising omission from the team's 60-player pool, and he's now returning to free agency. Jimenez has been out of affiliated baseball since 2017 but was hoping to revitalize his career this season, though he's hit yet another bump in the road.
