Jimenez announced his retirement from professional baseball Thursday.

After receiving his release from the Rockies in July when he failed to win an Opening Day roster spot out of summer camp, Jimenez had committed to pitch in the Dominican Winter League for Tigres del Licey. However, rather than attempting to use the DWL as a potential springboard for a MLB return, the 36-year-old Jimenez has opted to call an end to his career. Jimenez enjoyed the best years of his career in Colorado, earning his lone All-Star nod during a brilliant 2010 campaign in which he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history to go along with a 2.88 ERA to go with 214 strikeouts over 221.2 innings. He struggled to recapture that form after being traded to the Indians the following year and was out of the big leagues entirely following his age-33 season in 2017. Jimenez will retire with a career 114-117 record, 4.34 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over his 12 years in the majors.