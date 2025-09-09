Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Makes early departure
Bernabel was removed from Monday's game against the Dodgers due to an apparent head injury, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Bernabel made a diving attempt at a foul ball in the bottom of the first inning and was ultimately able to make it off the field under his own power. The Colorado training staff was spotted evaluating Bernabel's head before he walked off. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time.
