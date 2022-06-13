Daza went 3-for-5 with a run scored Sunday against the Padres.
Daza singled in each of his first three at-bats, and he came around to score after leading off the fourth inning with a base knock. He had a strong weekend series against the Padres, collecting six hits across 17 at-bats while also scoring three runs. It's largely been empty production, but Daza has maintained a .331 batting average across 158 plate appearances this season. He should have a clear path to playing time so long as Kris Bryant (back) remains sidelined.