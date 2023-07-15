Marsh is scheduled to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rays after Friday's series opener was postponed due to severe weather in Kansas City, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Though Marsh wasn't able to take the hill Friday with rain descending on Kauffman Stadium, he'll still end up starting the Royals' first game out of the All-Star break as originally planned. The rookie has turned in a 7.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB in nine innings through his first two big-league starts and may need to show improvement Saturday to earn additional turns through the Kansas City rotation.