Marsh will be called up to start for the Royals on Friday versus the Dodgers, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jordan Lyles was supposed to take that turn, but he's been scratched because of an illness. Marsh, a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University, has pitched to a rather uninspiring 4.62 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 75:31 K:BB in 62.1 innings (14 starts) this season between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. He is not a recommended fantasy streamer against Los Angeles.