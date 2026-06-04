Royals' Alex Lange: Holds on for first save

Lange secured the save Wednesday against the Reds, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

After closer Lucas Erceg blew his sixth save of the season Tuesday, Lange converted his first save chance Wednesday but did allow the potential tying run to get to the plate. The Royals figure to continue exploring their other ninth-inning options at least until Carlos Estevez (shoulder) makes his way back into the bullpen mix. Lange has a lackluster 4.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB over 27 innings, but he does appear to be worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues for managers in need of saves.