Royals' Alex Lange: Notches third save

Lange gave up a hit and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Twins.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro suggested earlier this week that he would be playing matchups in closing situations while Lucas Erceg worked through his struggles, but since then Lange has gotten three straight saves, with Saturday's coming when Kody Clemens, a left-handed power hitter, was leading off the ninth for the Twins and representing the tying run. Lange has been scored upon just once in his last 12 appearances, posting a 0.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 12 innings, and he appears to have seized the top spot in the Kansas City bullpen.