Burns was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday.

Burns was removed from the club's 40-man roster following the acquisition of first baseman Lucas Duda. It was expected that Burns would be competing for the starting spot in center field for the Royals in 2018, but he will now head to waivers to see where he will end up. Burns slashed .235/.271/.296 in 97 big-league games in 2016 but appeared in just seven contests for Kansas City last season.