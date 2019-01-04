Burns signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Burns' wheels made him an interesting player in the past, as he stole 43 bases in 222 games in 2015 and 2016, but his bat was simply too light for him to stick in the majors. He owns a career .270/.308/.353 line in parts of four seasons and has only received six plate appearances since 2016. He's unlikely to play a significant role in New York this season.

