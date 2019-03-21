Yankees' Billy Burns: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Burns was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Burns' chances of breaking camp with the team were always going to be slim at best, so he's been sent down even with Aaron Hicks (back) expected to open the season on the injured list. It will take a handful of injuries for him to get another big-league shot.
