Royals' Billy Burns: Pushing for center field job this spring
Burns is competing with Paulo Orlando for the Royals' starting center field job this spring, the Kansas City Star reports.
The switch-hitting Burns collect just six plate appearances at the big-league level in 2017, and he's never looked capable of matching this production from his run as a regular in Oakland when he hit .294/.334/.392 with 26 steals in 125 games. If the Royals opt to platoon the duo, the switch-hitting Burns could end up with the larger share of the playing time as the right-handed hitting Orlando has been more productive against southpaws over parts of three seasons in Kansas City.
