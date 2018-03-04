Burns has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. He is expected to return to the major league camp.

Burns had been in a battle for the center field job against the likes of Paulo Orlando, but was a roster casualty when the club acquired Lucas Duda to replace free-agent loss Eric Hosmer. After clearing waivers, Burns will return to the outfield competition during big league camp. Even in a best-case fantasy scenario for Burns, he'd be a cheap source of speed while representing a liability in most other categories. Of course, Burns would have to make the team first for that analysis to come into play.

