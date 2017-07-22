Burns was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Burns' stay on the active roster was brief, as he pinch ran a couple times and went just 1-for-4 at the plate. With the Royals wanting more pitching depth in KC, the speedster will head back to the minors to allow Jake Junis to rejoin the big-league club. Burns could find his way back to the majors soon if the team's pitching situation improves or if another injury strikes the major-league outfield.