Royals' Billy Burns: Shipped back to minors
Burns was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Burns' stay on the active roster was brief, as he pinch ran a couple times and went just 1-for-4 at the plate. With the Royals wanting more pitching depth in KC, the speedster will head back to the minors to allow Jake Junis to rejoin the big-league club. Burns could find his way back to the majors soon if the team's pitching situation improves or if another injury strikes the major-league outfield.
