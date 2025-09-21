Estevez allowed one hit and no walks in a scoreless frame with no strikeouts to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win against Toronto.

The Kansas City closer required only 13 pitches to notch his league-leading 41st save. Estevez has blown only one save in the second half -- his first appearance post-All-Star break July 18 -- as he's pitched to a 1.98 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB in 22.2 innings while converting 15 saves since then. Overall, the 32-year-old righty sports a 2.49 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 52:22 K:BB across 65 frames.